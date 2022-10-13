Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.