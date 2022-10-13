Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $315.90 million and approximately $44,150.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,763.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002042 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00042369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005272 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,330.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

