Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.00

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$104.00 and last traded at C$108.85, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$105.00.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$125.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33.

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$45.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.7099999 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

