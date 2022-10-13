Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 290 at Barclays

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Man Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.40.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $2.47 during trading on Thursday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

