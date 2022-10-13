Manifold Finance Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $1.29 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for about $40.02 or 0.00206020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold Finance (FOLD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Manifold Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Manifold Finance is 39.06018067 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $772,164.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manifoldfinance.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

