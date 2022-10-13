Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 529,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,171. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $362,442,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.