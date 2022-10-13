Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.18

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.18 and last traded at C$21.47, with a volume of 2327025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 19.2699992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$424,482.30. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$318,373.86.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

