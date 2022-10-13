Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.