Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises 1.4% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,996,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.