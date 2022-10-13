Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.00

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 103771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.68).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1,933.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Marks Electrical Group

In related news, insider Marnie Jane Millard acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £20,150 ($24,347.51).

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Articles

