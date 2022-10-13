Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marqeta traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 147,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,123,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,609,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 174,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

