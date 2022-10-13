Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Masimo Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MASI stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 357,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

