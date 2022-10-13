Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 501,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

MA stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $277.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

