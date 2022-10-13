Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.41 on Thursday, hitting $288.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

