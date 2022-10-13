Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $345.00 by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Atlantic Securities from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $402.54.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,680. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.83.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

