Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.20

Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.20 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 11288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Maximus Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80.
Maximus Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,549 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
