MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.22, with a volume of 9883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on MKP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$18.25 price objective on MCAN Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
