MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKPGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.22, with a volume of 9883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$18.25 price objective on MCAN Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.