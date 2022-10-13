McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Increases Dividend to $1.52 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.52 per share by the fast-food giant on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

McDonald’s stock traded up $9.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,008,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,443. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 645,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $159,717,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

