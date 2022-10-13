McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
McEwen Mining Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. Research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
