McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MUX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. Research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

About McEwen Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.