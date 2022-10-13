McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.46.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.47. 21,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,773. McKesson has a twelve month low of $194.27 and a twelve month high of $375.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.