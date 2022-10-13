Mdex Trading Up 74% Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Mdex token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 74% higher against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $97.77 million and approximately $150.80 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,743,056 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HECO platform. Mdex has a current supply of 1,060,000,000 with 923,686,529.23584 in circulation. The last known price of Mdex is 0.08987501 USD and is up 13.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $46,564,012.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mdex.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

