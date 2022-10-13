Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Gap Down to $120.85

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.85, but opened at $113.90. Medifast shares last traded at $118.16, with a volume of 171 shares changing hands.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medifast in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average is $158.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $453.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.11% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Medifast by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 35.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

