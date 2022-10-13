MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 114,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,530. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.