MELD (MELD) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

MELD (MELD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. MELD has a total market capitalization of $67.21 million and $46,798.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MELD has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.76 or 0.26403905 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00010312 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,418,537,441 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01961653 USD and is down -7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $40,497.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.