Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.13. The stock had a trading volume of 598,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,724. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $233.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

