Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 128.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,315 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $278.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69.

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The mining company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.77% and a return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of ($4.37) million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.82%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSB. TheStreet lowered Mesabi Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

