Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $3.35 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00017799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $55.47 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001326 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,578,909 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.43938598 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $905,803.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.