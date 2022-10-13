Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Up 6.8%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.80. 97,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 510,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $7,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

