Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,908,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

