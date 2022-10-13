Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT traded up $7.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.09. 1,645,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,736,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $223.96 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,354,680 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $315,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 26,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

