Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Down 61.6% in September

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Midatech Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

Midatech Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 3,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,587. Midatech Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Trading of Midatech Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

