Mizuho Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $17.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. 37,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,671. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.63. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after buying an additional 79,264 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,031,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

