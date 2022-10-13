Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.36.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $199.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 197.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

