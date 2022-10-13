Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

MOH traded up $5.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.86. 11,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,177. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $361.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

