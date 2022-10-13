Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $46,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,571,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,463,000 after acquiring an additional 188,701 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,536,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 92,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.45. 124,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,279. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

