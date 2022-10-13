Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,279. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

