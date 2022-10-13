MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 464,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,503. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.