MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 464,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,503. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

