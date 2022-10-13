MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered MoneySuperMarket.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 265 ($3.20) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
MoneySuperMarket.com Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at 15.60 on Monday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a one year low of 15.60 and a one year high of 15.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.60.
