MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered MoneySuperMarket.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MoneySuperMarket.com from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 265 ($3.20) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get MoneySuperMarket.com alerts:

MoneySuperMarket.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at 15.60 on Monday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a one year low of 15.60 and a one year high of 15.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneySuperMarket.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneySuperMarket.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.