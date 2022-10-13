Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

GLUE stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 151.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

