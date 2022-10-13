Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.93.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $239.55 on Thursday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $238.22 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.29.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.