Morgan Stanley Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $300.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.36.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.1 %

URI stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.26. 21,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.82 and its 200-day moving average is $293.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 107,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

