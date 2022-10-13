Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.08. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

