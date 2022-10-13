Morgan Stanley Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $43.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Shares of CARR opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

