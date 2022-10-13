Morgan Stanley Trims Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Target Price to €150.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €160.00 ($163.27) to €150.00 ($153.06) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKCMF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $101.40 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.11.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

