MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.23. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 82 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Up 7.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $712.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.