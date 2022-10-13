Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 314.1% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mount Rainier Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,581. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

