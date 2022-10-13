Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Mplx Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.82. 103,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,111. Mplx has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

