Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mr Price Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec raised Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

