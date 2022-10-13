MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSM. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,384. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $589,826.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

