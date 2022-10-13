Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,215. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.58%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

